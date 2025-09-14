Returning OFW nabbed at NAIA for tong-its case

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) failed to board her flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday after authorities served her an arrest warrant at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) said Sunday that the woman, a returning OFW, faces charges of illegal gambling in connection with a tong-its game in La Union.

She allegedly claimed she was only watching when the game was raided, but her name was included among those charged.

The warrant, dated 29 August 2024, was issued for violation of illegal gambling, with bail set at P10,000.

The OFW is now under the custody of the Manila Police District–Sta. Cruz Police Station pending further legal proceedings.