Remulla: PNP to secure DPWH flood-control inspections

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Sunday said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to provide security assistance during the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) ongoing inspections of major flood-control projects.

Remulla said this is in support of government efforts to ensure transparency, safety, and accountability in infrastructure projects.

“Sa security side lang kami. Wala kaming alam sa forensic infrastructure pero marami kasing threat sa mga tao, so kasama kami sa mga tumutulong,” Remulla said.

He emphasized that while the PNP is not involved in technical assessments, their presence is essential due to credible security threats surrounding the inspection activities.

“Yes, andoon sila. Round-the-clock kasi delikado talaga buhay nila (DPWH personnel) roon eh,” he added.

Remulla said the DILG remains committed to working closely with the DPWH and other relevant agencies in the inspection of vital infrastructure projects, particularly those aimed at mitigating flood risks across the country.