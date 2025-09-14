Red tide alert up in MisOr town

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Northern Mindanao has issued a red tide alert after reports of water discoloration in Barangay Casinglot, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

In an advisory released Saturday, the Tagoloan Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) confirmed that the discoloration observed on 9 September was caused by a bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a type of algae commonly associated with red tide.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid eating dead fish, to ensure any seafood consumed is thoroughly cleaned and cooked, and to stay out of the discolored waters for safety reasons.

BFAR also reported that paralytic shellfish poison — a toxic red tide — has been detected beyond regulatory safety limits in shellfish collected from several areas.