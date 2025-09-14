Quezon book launch caps MIBF 2025 with star power

The Manila International Book Fair wrapped up its final day with a star-studded event as Quezon, The Story Behind the Film was officially launched. Held at Stage Area 3, Function Room 4 of the SMX Convention Center, the program featured lead actors Jericho Rosales and Karylle, together with the creative team behind the much-anticipated historical drama Quezon.

Hosted by Anvil Publishing, Inc., the book signing drew an enthusiastic crowd of readers, film lovers, and history enthusiasts. The release not only deepened excitement for the film but also underscored the enduring legacy of President Manuel L. Quezon’s story.

With this event, the MIBF 2025 concluded on a high note—celebrating literature, cinema, and Filipino storytelling at its finest.