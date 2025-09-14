QC backs Magalong’s leadership in flood control probe

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Sunday said her local government fully supports the designation of Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

"Mayor Magalong has long been a staunch advocate of truth and good governance. As one of the convenors of Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG), he has consistently shown courage in exposing irregularities and determination in pushing for reforms that genuinely serve the public," Belmonte said in a statement she sent to the Daily Tribune.

Belmonte, who is also a convener of M4GG, also called for transparency and justice regarding faulty flood control projects. She noted that Magalong has long been working closely with the current administration and with various national government agencies to address corruption and the lack of transparency and accountability among public officials.

"Buo ang tiwala namin na malaki ang kanyang maitutulong sa imbestigasyon, lalo na sa pagbibigay-linaw sa papel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa umiiral na kalakaran sa flood-control projects. Sa huli, iisa ang ating layunin: matiyak na ang bawat proyekto ay tunay na kapaki-pakinabang sa mamamayan, at walang pamilyang Pilipino ang dapat magdusa tuwing may malakas na ulan dahil lamang sa mga palpak na proyekto," Belmonte said.

"Ang bawat sentimo ng pondo ng bayan, ay dapat ibalik sa tao sa pamamagitan ng tapat na serbisyo. Handang makiisa at makipagtulungan ang Lungsod Quezon sa lahat ng hakbang ng komisyon upang matiyak na ang mga proyektong isinusulong ng gobyerno ay tunay na nagpoprotekta at nagpapabuti sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino," the mayor added.