PSC donates balls to Office of the President

In celebration of the 68th birthday of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) proudly announced the donation of 2,000 sports balls to the Office of the President, marking a significant step toward revitalizing grassroots sports development in public schools nationwide.

The donation includes 1,000 volleyballs from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, 500 from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and another 500 from the Philippine Football Federation.

This initiative supports the President’s vision for a new national sports development program, as outlined in his fourth State of the Nation Address last July.

In partnership with the Department of Education, the PSC aims to reintroduce sports clubs, inter-school competitions, and intramurals in public schools, ensuring early access to athletic opportunities and nurturing young talent across the country.

On the eve of President Marcos’ birthday, the First Family attended the opening ceremony of the FIVB Men’s World Championship 2025 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, where the President delivered the ceremonial serve to officially commence the tournament.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio expressed his enthusiasm for the future of Philippine sports.

“We are standing at the threshold of a great new era and the dawn of a truly exciting legacy. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” Gregorio said.

This milestone reflects the PSC’s unwavering commitment to empowering Filipino youth through sports and fostering a culture of excellence, unity and national pride.