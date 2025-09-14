PPO serenades Filipinos with UK tour repertoire

Composed before World War I, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending portrays a simpler England, one devoid of war and industrial change. It was received with admiration after Marie Hall played the violin under the guidance of conductor Adrian Boult in 1921. Over time, it evolved to be one of the most beloved British classics.

With Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite: Waltz, the PPO continues its excellent display of Filipino artistry. Arguably among the most well-known orchestra pieces, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake: Waltz draws elements from the Russian and German folklore of a young princess transforming into a swan.

When Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake premiered in 1877, its production was uninspired and underwhelming. Later in 1895, Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov gave the ballet a new choreography attuned to the intricacy of Tchaikovsky’s music.

The concert concludes the night with an exhilarating rendition of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony no. 5, op.67, C minor. Beethoven had already begun composing his Fifth Symphony as early as 1804. Often interpreted as “fate knocking on the door,” the piece’s four-note opening motif has been referenced across musical genres as it elaborates on human perseverance in the face of adversity.

“The UK tour proved that Filipino musicians are truly world-class, and are on par with the very best orchestras in the world,” said Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) president Kaye C. Tinga proudly.

The conclusion of PPO’s remarkable tour in the UK is clear proof of Filipino artistry. Despite standing on unfamiliar stages, the orchestra relayed its unparalleled commitment to music for global audiences. PPO’s same brand of versatility, as presented in its repertoire in the UK, will be revisited in Concert II: Le Retour, a part of its 41st concert season, called “Versatile” which runs until April 2026.

Tickets for PPO concerts are priced at P3,000, P2,500, P2,000, P1,500, P800, and P500, available at TicketWorld. For an exclusive 25 percent discount, be a PPO subscriber. Email salesandpromotions@culturalcenter.gov.ph or call the CCP Box Office at +63931-033-0880 to purchase a PPO’s 41st concert season subscription.