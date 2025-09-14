SUBSCRIBE NOW
PISTON plans transport strike anew

Traditional jeepneys continue to ply their route along Recto Avenue in Manila, which comes days before the planned transport strike being organized by transport group PISTON.
Published on

A nationwide transport strike will be held on 18 September to protest alleged corruption within the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The transport group PISTON announced Sunday that the strike, set to begin at 5 a.m., aims to hold accountable officials and contractors involved in the alleged misuse of tax money.

It is also urging the public to join the protest, stating that all Filipinos are affected by the alleged corruption in flood control projects.

To recall, Malacañang released a statement on Saturday saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects freedom of expression, as various groups protested irregularities in the government’s flood control projects throughout the week.

