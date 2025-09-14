Phl, U.S., Japan wrap up 11th maritime drill

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Philippines, along with its allies Japan and the United States, successfully concluded the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) on Saturday in the waters off Magalawa Island, Palauig to Silanguin Island, San Antonio, Zambales.

The two-day joint maritime exercise brought together forces from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

According to the AFP, this marks the second MMCA held this month, following the 10th iteration completed on 3 September.

“These continuous engagements underscore the sustained commitment of the three nations to enhancing maritime cooperation, promoting regional security, and supporting a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific,” the AFP stated.

Military assets deployed

The Philippines deployed a robust force, including the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), an AW109 anti-submarine helicopter, a search and rescue aircraft from the Philippine Air Force, a C-208B Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and four FA-50 fighter jets.

The United States contributed the USS John Finn (DDG113), a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

Japan, meanwhile, deployed the JS Osumi (LST4001), showcasing its amphibious capabilities and readiness to operate in combined maritime missions.

Key exercises conducted

The 11th MMCA featured a wide range of training operations designed to improve coordination and tactical execution. These included a Communications Check Exercise, Maritime Domain Awareness activities, an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) drill, Cross-Deck Landing, and Naval Surface Interdiction and Clearance (NSIC) operations.

The activity also included Division Tactics/Officer of the Watch maneuvers, a Photo Exercise, a Passing Exercise, a Search and Rescue Exercise and a Final Exercise to cap off the series of drills.

“The successful conduct of the MMCA not only enhances the interoperability of participating forces but also reaffirms the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to protecting its maritime interests and upholding peace and security in the region,” the AFP emphasized.

The series of MMCAs comes amid increasing regional security challenges, reinforcing the importance of sustained and coordinated maritime defense partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.