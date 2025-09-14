Philippines, allies hold maritime drill in Zambales

Subic Bay Freeport — The Philippines and its allied countries concluded the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) in the waters off Magalawa Island, Palauig to Silanguin Island, San Antonio, Zambales, on September 13, 2025.

The two-day exercise saw participation from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

According to the AFP, this event marks the second MMCA held in September, following the successful completion of the 10th iteration on September 3, 2025.

"These continuous engagements underscore the sustained commitment of the three nations to enhancing maritime cooperation, promoting regional security, and supporting a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific," the AFP stated.

During the exercise, the AFP deployed the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), an AW109 anti-submarine helicopter, a Philippine Air Force search and rescue aircraft, a C-208B Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, and four FA-50 fighter jets.

USINDOPACOM contributed the USS John Finn (DDG 113), a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and two MH-60R helicopters.

Japan deployed the JS Osumi (LST 4001), showcasing its amphibious capabilities and operational readiness in combined maritime operations.

The AFP outlined the key components of the 11th MMCA, which included a Communications Check Exercise to ensure effective coordination; Maritime Domain Awareness activities; an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Exercise; a Cross-Deck Landing Exercise; and Naval Surface Interdiction and Clearance (NSIC).

Other exercises featured Division Tactics/Officer of the Watch maneuvers, a Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX), Passing Exercise (PASSEX), Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX), and a Final Exercise (FINEX).

"The successful conduct of the MMCA not only enhances the interoperability of the participating forces but also reaffirms the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and upholding peace and security in the region," the AFP added.