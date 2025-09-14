PCG condemns ‘gun-running’ personnel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday condemned one of its members who was arrested in Pampanga for allegedly selling an unregistered firearm.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Ray,” is a Coast Guard member assigned to the Coast Guard Station-Manila.

He was apprehended while allegedly delivering and trading a 5.56 caliber rifle. Authorities also seized a 9mm pistol during the operation.

“The PCG has zero tolerance for any behavior that undermines public trust, tarnishes organizational integrity, or violates our ethical obligations,” PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said in a statement.

“I have directed the CGS Manila to fully cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation,” he added.

Gavan said if the suspect is found guilty of violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, he will be dishonorably discharged from the service.

The commandant also urged all personnel “to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, and to remain steadfast in protecting the honor and reputation of the PCG in service to the Filipino people.”