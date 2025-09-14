PCCI: ICI shows Marcos’ political will to resolve anomalous projects

Business organizations in the country have welcomed the creation of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), calling it a strong signal from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that his administration is serious about addressing anomalies in public works, particularly in flood control projects.

Palace spokesperson Usec. Claire Castro announced that former Public Works and Highways secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, SGV & Co. country manager Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong are the initial members of the ICI, which is tasked to investigate alleged corruption in infrastructure development.

“We at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) commend the decisive move of President Bongbong Marcos to create the ICI. We strongly support the appointment of independent professionals and technical experts to the Commission,” the PCCI, the country’s largest business group, said on Sunday.

The chamber noted that Singson brings unmatched experience in managing large-scale projects and addressing procurement and construction bottlenecks; Fajardo, as former chairperson of the Procurement Policy Board–Technical Support Office, provides institutional expertise in public procurement and governance; and Magalong offers investigative rigor and accountability from his law enforcement background.

“Together, this strategically balanced team combines operational, institutional, and investigative strengths that can translate findings into actionable reforms,” the group said.

The PCCI underscored that the ICI’s success rests on three non-negotiable elements: robust funding to sustain a highly competent technical secretariat; complete independence, free from political and external influence; and seamless inter-agency support to guarantee timely access to documents and personnel, along with enforceable referral protocols with the Department of Justice, Office of the Ombudsman, and Civil Service Commission.

“With its strong legal foundation and credible composition, the ICI can become a cornerstone institution for safeguarding public funds and ensuring that infrastructure projects deliver real value to the Filipino people,” the group added.

The chamber also pledged support for the commission’s work. “We stand ready to collaborate with the ICI where appropriate, and to support its mission of embedding integrity, efficiency, and accountability into the country’s infrastructure development — a vital foundation for sustained national growth,” the PCCI maintained.

Good choice

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), through its chairperson Beth Lee, likewise hailed the appointment of Singson, Fajardo, and Magalong for their “rare blend of execution know-how, forensic financial skills, and investigative rigor.”

“The FPI has long championed a clean, rules-based market to ensure a level playing field for compliant manufacturers, anchored on strict Philippine National Standards compliance to protect legitimate producers from being undercut by substandard or smuggled goods,” Lee said.

According to Lee, the ICI’s independence and investigative authority—especially in probing flood control and other Department of Public Works and Highways projects from the last 10 years—can help dismantle entrenched networks that inflate costs and distort competition.

“A cleaner procurement environment will also attract higher-quality bidders, many of whom are more likely to source from accredited local manufacturers, expanding market opportunities for FPI members,” she added.

Lee emphasized that transparent and accountable infrastructure spending, particularly in flood control, will boost demand for local inputs such as steel, cement, and fabricated components.

“The ICI’s work will clean up a decade of flood control anomalies, restore trust in public works, and cut the corruption premium that drives up costs. That means cheaper financing, stronger investor confidence, and a manufacturing sector that wins on standards, integrity, and quality — now and for years to come,” Lee said.