PBA registers record numbers

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) remains king of local sports entertainment.

And it has the numbers to back its claim.

Filipino basketball fans are still tuned in to elite professional hoops action following the successful staging of the PBA Season 49.

An increase in viewership count after the league reverted to a three-conference format from the previous two-conference feature during the 2023-2024 season.

Television coveror TV 5 and Cignal TV presented a report before the PBA Board during its annual planning session in Las Vegas, showing an upward arrow.

The mid-season Commissioner’s Cup had the biggest audience share for the 2024-2025 season with a total of 23.7 million over the league’s newest broadcast home RPTV, TV5, and PBA Rush.

The highlight of the tournament was when TNT defeated Barangay Ginebra in a thrilling Game 7 that went into overtime to capture the second conference crown and move on the verge of a possible grand slam.

The numbers broke the 22.7 million cumulative audience share earned during the season-opening Governors’ Cup, where the Tropang 5G also beat the Kings for the championship in six grueling games.

A total of 21.2 million audience share was recorded during the Philippine Cup won by San Miguel Beer as it denied TNT of its grand slam bid.

“The PBA remains to be the No.1 brand compared to other sports,” PBA Board Chairman Ricky Vargas stressed.

The numbers jumped from the total of Season 48’s Commissioner’s Cup (16.9 million) and Philippine Cup (13.7 million audience share).

Online streaming through the Pilipinas Live app also enjoyed a huge number of viewership of 26 million total watch time for the Governors’ Cup, 36 million in the Commissioner’s Cup, and another 36 million in the Philippine Cup.

That was up from the previous season’s 7.9 million total watch time for the Commissioner’s Cup and 7.4 million in the Philippine Cup.