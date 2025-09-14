Pag-IBIG offers 4.5% housing loan rate

In celebration of National Shelter Month, state shelter financing agency Pag-IBIG is offering a special 4.5 percent housing loan rate for qualified members looking to purchase house-and-lot packages worth up to P1.8 million beginning next month.

Under the Marcos administration’s flagship program, Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH), the first 10,000 housing loan applications from locally employed members and the first 1,000 applications from overseas Filipino workers will be rewarded with the subsidized 4.5 percent interest rate, fixed for the first three years of the loan.

With this reduced rate, Pag-IBIG members can save up to nearly P2,000 in monthly amortization payments. “This program makes even non-socialized housing more affordable and responds to the needs of Filipino families who prefer house-and-lot units that offer more space, privacy, and long-term value,” Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta said. “Through this initiative, we not only provide substantial savings, we turn their dream of homeownership into reality. This effort supports President Marcos’ vision of a better, more secure life for every Filipino,” she added.

“We continue to heed the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide affordable and inclusive housing for every Filipino family,” Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose “Ping” Aliling said.

Since assuming office, Aliling, who also serves as chair of the Pag-IBIG board of trustees, has emphasized the obligation of DHSUD to Filipino homebuyers. “Our homebuyers deserve peace of mind in acquiring real estate properties; it is our duty, DHSUD’s mandate, to ensure their protection,” Aliling told the Philippine Information Agency. His tenure has also focused on a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption and on improving efficiency through his Zero Backlog Program.

“In compliance with President Marcos Jr.’s directive, we introduced more modalities under 4PH to have more options to offer to our beneficiaries depending on their needs and capacity… We’ve transformed 4PH into a beneficiary-focused program,” Aliling said.

The Expanded 4PH program is available for members earning less than P47,856 per month in Metro Manila and less than P34,686 per month in areas outside the NCR. All overseas Filipino workers qualify, regardless of income.