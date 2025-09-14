Pacquiao: Big fight next year

Manny Pacquiao will open 2026 with what the eight-division legend calls as “a big, big fight” in January or February.

But first, Pacquiao told DAILY TRIBUNE that an exhibition match in the United States against Ukrainian great Vasyl Lomachenko in December is being arranged.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s official American representative, confirmed the big fight being targeted for early 2026.

Pacquiao, who is in Istanbul, Turkey, last fought in July when he almost won the World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight crown after his 12-rounder with Mario Barrios was ruled a draw.

Pacquiao nor Gibbons didn’t say who will be the opponent next year but they are working hard to make it happen.

The recently inducted Hall of Famer will turn 47 this December and remains eager to resume his professional career in the pursuit of another world crown.

Pacquiao briefly retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in 2021 but came back a few months ago and made quite an impression by nearly knocking the WBC 147-pound crown off Barrios’ head.