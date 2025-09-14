P374k drugs seized in Cabanatuan City

Some P374,000.00 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Campo Tinio on September 13, 2025.

Led by the Cabanatuan City Police Station, the anti-illegal drug operation also resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI).

The suspect is a 28-year-old female resident of the barangay, who is listed as a high-value target. Authorities seized approximately 55.10 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P374,680.00.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated illegal drugs are currently under the custody of the Cabanatuan CPS for proper disposition. She will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.