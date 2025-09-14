Over P3.8M in farmers’ debts erased under Agrarian Emancipation Act in Bohol

More than P3.8 million in agrarian reform debts have been officially condoned for 135 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in the municipality of Carmen, following the distribution of Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Bohol at the Carmen Gymnasium on September 2.

The condonation covers a total of 120.4583 hectares of agricultural land, freeing ARBs from long-standing land amortization obligations. In addition, two ARBs received their electronic titles (E-titles) covering 1.7489 hectares under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling project or Project SPLIT.

This milestone was made possible through Republic Act No. 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which erases unpaid amortizations, interests, penalties, and surcharges of ARBs, granting them full ownership of lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

DAR Regional Director Sheila B. Enciso commended the development, saying: “The New Agrarian Emancipation Act fulfills the government’s promise of freeing farmers from debt, enabling them to focus on making their lands productive and securing a better future for their families.”

One of the beneficiaries, Bernardo Lagunoy, who had the highest condonation amount at P180,364.51, expressed his gratitude: “The condonation of our debt brings us great relief. Now, at last, the land is truly ours—free from any financial obligations.” He also thanked DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the initiative.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Ronald I. Pumatong highlighted the significance of the event: “This condonation marks a new beginning for our farmers as they are finally emancipated from financial obligations that have burdened them for years.”

DAR Assistant Regional Director for Administration Arthur D. Dulcero added: “This is not only debt relief but also a renewed opportunity for our farmers to work their land with dignity and confidence.”

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from local government, including Gil Bongato, Executive Assistant of the Governor; Marites Gunday, representative of 3rd District Congresswoman Alexie Tutor; Samuel Buaya, representative of the Municipal Mayor; and Municipal Assessor Pompeo R. Doria.