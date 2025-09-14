Nursing scholars make Bloomberry, Shell foundations proud

Eight nursing graduates from the West Visayas State University (WVSU) and three from Batangas State University (BSU) made their scholarship sponsors — Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI) and Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) — proud for graduating with honors and special awards.

The 11 students from WVSU and BSU compose the first batch of 20 nursing graduates under the BCFI’s Medical Scholarship Program (MSP) supported by partner PSFI. They are cum laudes Karylle Kassandra Andrade, Jasmine Bartolome, Camille Marie Cabador, Kate Deslen Diana, Bianca Belle Grometes, Ma. Gwyneth Rose Sanoy, Edwin Umiten and Krishia Ranigo from WVSU, and magna cum laude Francis Theresa San Antonio and cum laudes Charlize Andrea Avenido and Reina Marie Gahol from BSU.

PSFI is now assisting all nursing graduates for their board examination.

The scholarship program has more than 300 beneficiaries currently enrolled in 12 partner universities across the country. They were recruited at the start of the program last year and will be funded by BCFI until they complete their course in 2029.

The five-year MSP will sponsor a total of 763 medical students, including 100 scholars this year, 50 in 2026 and 100 for 2027 to 2029, according to BCFI. It aims to help address the dwindling number of doctors, nurses other health practitioners, and even professionals in the sciences, as many have gone overseas.

Scholars are from WVSU, University of the Philippines-Visayas, UP Manila Alumni Foundation/UP Manila, St. Luke’s Medical Center, St. Louis University, Iloilo Science Technology State University, Eastern Visayas State University, Davao Medical School Foundation, Central Luzon State University, Cebu Institute of Medicine, Batangas State University and Lyceum of the Philippines-St. Cabrini School of Health Sciences Inc.

The MSP is also sponsoring 450 caregiving scholars. A hundred beneficiaries were recruited for the first batch of 100 caregivers, 69 of whom have graduated and passed the accreditation from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. Of the 69, 44 are from Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City and 25 from Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa, Quezon City.

As of last month, 25 caregiver scholars are being sponsored with recruitment still ongoing to date. Every year there are two batches per host community in Parañaque and Quezon City. Each batch consists of 25 scholars, or 100 per year.

Training is provided by CAP Training and Assessment Center and Asia Pacific Caregiver and Training Center.

BCFI sponsors a medical doctor scholar at P400,000 per year, P150,000 for tuition and P50,000 for allowance. For an undergraduate scholar, it covers P60,000 per year, P30,000 per semester. The MSP also offers other grants such as thesis support and board review worth P30,000.

Scholars for undergraduate courses are recruited continuously every year. Applicants must be a Filipino citizen, at least 18 years old, at least senior high school or ALS graduate/completer, a resident of Quezon City or Paranaque City, with an annual family income not exceeding P200,000, willing to attend a hybrid (online and onsite) class for a period of seven months, has a working phone or laptop for online classes, and in good health.