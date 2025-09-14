Netanyahu says US an 'extraordinary friend' during Rubio visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that a visit to Israel by top US diplomat Marco Rubio underscored the strength of ties between the allies, days after an unprecedented Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar drew broad criticism.

President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the attack in Doha on Tuesday, but before departing Washington on Saturday, Rubio told reporters that while Trump was "not happy" about the strike, it was "not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis".

Nevertheless, the attack has put renewed strain on efforts towards a truce in Gaza, and Rubio acknowledged that the United States and Israel were "going to have to talk about" its impact.

Trump met on Friday with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Rubio's visit comes as Arab and Muslim leaders began to gather in Doha ahead of a meeting Monday to express their solidarity with the Gulf state.

Netanyahu has defended the operation -- which targeted Hamas officials gathering to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal -- saying killing the group's leaders would remove the "main obstacle" to ending the Gaza war.

On Sunday, Rubio, wearing a Jewish kippa, offered prayers at Jerusalem's sacred Western Wall alongside Netanyahu and US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, an AFP correspondent reported.

Netanyahu, calling Rubio an "extraordinary friend" of Israel, said the diplomat's visit shows "the strength of the Israeli-American alliance".

"It's as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told journalists.

Rubio's main meetings with officials, including Netanyahu, will take place on Monday before he departs on Tuesday.