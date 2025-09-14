Nepal dissolves parliament, sets March 2026 elections

Following a week of civil unrest that quickly turned deadly, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel has ordered the dissolution of parliament, with new elections scheduled for 5 March 2026.

The announcement comes in the wake of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki being named the country’s interim Prime Minister, after massive anti-corruption protests left at least 51 people dead.

After years of public dissatisfaction and high unemployment rates, a government ban on social media last week triggered widespread unrest, particularly among Nepal’s youth. The protests targeted alleged corruption, nepotism, and neglect by the country’s political elite, leading to acts of arson that damaged the parliament building and several lavish homes of politicians. In response, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned.

The Gen Z-led movement culminated in tense negotiations between protest leaders and the Nepalese government, resulting in Karki’s appointment as interim Prime Minister on Friday evening.

At 73, Karki becomes Nepal’s first-ever female Prime Minister. Following her appointment, Nepalese authorities have lifted the curfews previously imposed in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, as the country begins efforts to restore stability.