NAIA terminal fee increase seen

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has implemented a new, higher terminal fee for departing passengers Sunday, the first increase in two decades.

International travelers will now be charged P950, up from P550, while domestic passengers will pay P300 — an increase from P200.

The new fees, known as Passenger Service Charges, will not apply to overseas Filipino workers.

The new rates were mandated by Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024, which was approved by the Department of Transportation. The Asian Development Bank served as an adviser in setting the new rates.

According to a comparison table released by the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), the new fees align with those at other Philippine airports.

Cebu’s terminal fee for international flights is P1,030 and P365 for domestic while Davao’s terminal fee is P900 for international and P350 for domestic.

Despite the new rates taking effect, Catholic bishops joined airport workers Sunday to call for their suspension.

Bishops Ben Labor, Aldrin Lleva and Agustino Tangca celebrated a Mass with airport workers and called the increase “unjust.”