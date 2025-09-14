NAIA terminal fee hike takes effect

Starting 14 September, passengers departing from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will pay higher terminal fees, the first adjustment in two decades.

International travelers are now charged P950 from P550, while domestic passengers will pay P300 from the previous P200. These Passenger Service Charges apply to all departing passengers except overseas Filipino workers.

The increase was mandated under Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024, approved by the Department of Transportation, with the Asian Development Bank serving as adviser in setting the new rates.

The adjustment, however, has faced criticism. Catholic bishops joined airport workers on Sunday in urging the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to suspend implementation.

In a comparison table released by NNIC, the new fees align with those of other Philippine airports such as Cebu, which charges P1,030 for international and P365 for domestic, and Davao, which charges P900 for international and P350 for domestic.

Still, Bishops Ben Labor, Aldrin Lleva, and Agustino Tangca, who celebrated Mass with airport workers, called the increase unjust, saying NAIA should prioritize the welfare of passengers, small businesses, and employees. They warned that higher terminal fees would place an added burden on ordinary Filipinos.