Muntinlupa single parents get needed boost

The local government of Muntinlupa City announced recently that it will provide qualified single parents with P1,000 in monthly cash assistance to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

In a social media post, the local government stressed that the initiative — known as the Muntinlupa City Solo Parents Cash Subsidy — is in line with Mayor Ruffy Biazon’s directive to strengthen support for indigent single parents.

The program is aimed at helping single parents who are feeling the financial strain of increasing daily expenses.

To be eligible for the assistance, a single parent must be a minimum wage earner or below, or self-employed with an income at or below the minimum wage.

Recipients also cannot be beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). A single parent will no longer qualify if all of their children are over 22 years old.