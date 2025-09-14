Marcos’ ICI backed; codification sought

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Sunday that he will formally request President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize as urgent the passage of Senate Bill 1215, or the Independent People’s Commission (IPC).

Sotto explained that the bill will make sure Marcos’ Executive Order creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on flood control projects will continue and become a permanent law.

“While the President’s Executive Order is immediate, my bill ensures permanence. The IPC will not just be a stop-gap measure, it will institutionalize oversight and prevent instances like this from happening again in the future,” Sotto said.

He added that the IPC will not only look into projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways but also those of other agencies with infrastructure programs, such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Department of Education.

“Corruption in projects does not only happen in roads and bridges. It also affects farm-to-market roads, hospitals, and schools. That’s why this bill is important because it protects taxpayers’ money and makes sure projects truly serve the people,” he said, stressing that the IPC will help restore trust, protect public funds, and ensure projects are completed properly.

Marcos on 11 September announced the creation of the ICI as a fact-finding body mandated to investigate alleged corruption, irregularities, and misuse of funds in government flood control and related projects within the last 10 years.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, meanwhile, urged the administration to expand the scope of the sumbongsapangulo.poh website, which currently allows citizens to report questionable flood control projects.

Lacson said the website can be made more valuable to taxpayers by including data on funding for all infrastructure projects, congressional amendments or insertions, and full implementation details.

“And yes, complete with geotagging, please. This will maximize transparency every step of the way, not to mention public participation in monitoring where and how our taxes are being spent,” he added.

Business groups also hailed the creation of the ICI, describing it as a strong signal of Marcos’ resolve to tackle infrastructure anomalies.

On Saturday, the President named former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, SGV & Co. country manager Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio Mayor Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong as initial members of the commission.

Business backing

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said it “commends the decisive move” and lauded the appointment of independent professionals and technical experts. It cited Singson’s unmatched experience in project management, Fajardo’s expertise in procurement and governance, and Magalong’s investigative rigor.

“Together, this strategically balanced team combines operational, institutional, and investigative strengths that can translate findings into actionable reforms,” the PCCI said, stressing the need for robust funding, independence, and inter-agency cooperation for the ICI’s success.

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), through chairperson Beth Lee, also praised the appointments, saying the trio’s rare blend of skills will help dismantle networks that inflate costs and distort competition.

“The ICI’s work will clean up a decade of flood control anomalies, restore trust in public works, and cut the corruption premium that drives up costs,” Lee said, noting it would boost investor confidence and create demand for quality local inputs.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Sunday also voiced strong support for Magalong’s designation as special adviser to the ICI.

“Mayor Magalong has long been a staunch advocate of truth and good governance. As one of the convenors of Mayors for Good Governance, he has consistently shown courage in exposing irregularities and determination in pushing for reforms that genuinely serve the public,” Belmonte said.

She emphasized transparency and justice in flood control projects, saying local governments play a key role in oversight.

“We have full trust that he will greatly contribute to the investigation, especially in clarifying the role of LGUs in the prevailing practices of flood control projects. In the end, our goal is one: to ensure every project benefits the people and that no Filipino family should suffer during heavy rains because of faulty projects,” Belmonte said.

“Every centavo of public funds must be returned to the people through honest service. Quezon City is ready to cooperate with the Commission to ensure government projects truly protect and improve the lives of Filipinos,” she added.