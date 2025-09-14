Many ideas, one goal

Last week, I found myself in a joint council committee hearing, listening intently as we tried to tackle one of the most pressing concerns of Las Piñas motorists: the traffic. At first glance, traffic may seem like a purely technical issue, but I realized it is also a matter of generosity. Generosity of ideas, of time and of effort in pursuit of a common good.

Together with members of the Committees on Laws, Barangay Affairs, and Peace and Order, we reviewed the recommendations of Barangay Almanza Dos. They had drafted a new ordinance to ease congestion on their streets, particularly along the Friendship Routes, which have long been a source of frustration for motorists and residents alike. Their proposal was not perfect, but it was forward-looking and proactive. That, in itself, was a generous act — to think beyond one’s immediate needs and offer solutions for the greater community.

As the discussion unfolded, I saw how generosity can come in unexpected forms. The barangay officials spoke of the burden of having to employ more people to enforce the ordinance. They admitted they would need to stretch their resources to make the system work.

This reminded me of a story I once heard from Cagayan de Oro City. There was a group of parents in a public school zone who took turns volunteering as traffic aides during peak school hours. They were not paid nor were they trained professionals, but with simple whistles and improvised signs they helped direct vehicles, ensured the safety of the schoolchildren, and enforced discipline on passing motorists. These parents gave not money but their time and presence. Their small act made the difference between chaos and order in their community.

Chief Jose Gonzales of the Las Piñas City Traffic Management Office explained that they did not have enough personnel to cover barangay-level enforcement. At first, that sounded like a limitation. But in truth, it was an invitation for partnership. It was a reminder that governance is not just the work of one office, one barangay, or one council — it is shared. Generosity calls us to step in where others cannot, to fill the gaps, and to make the whole system work better.

The revised ordinance of Almanza Dos may seem like a small step, but it is a beginning. Just like the parents in Cagayan de Oro who stood in the streets and the barangay tanods who patrol day and night, progress starts with one generous action that multiplies. When we share ideas openly, when we pool resources, when we practice patience on the road even in heavy traffic, we are already part of the solution.

Generosity does not only happen in churches, in hospitals, or in grand acts of charity. Sometimes, it happens in council hearings, in barangay ordinances, in daily commutes where one driver lets another pass. These small but steady actions are what will move our city forward.

As Proverbs 11:25 reminds us: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

In the end, the goal is not just to untangle the traffic jams, it is to weave together a stronger, kinder community. And that is a road worth traveling.