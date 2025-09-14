Manila Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky

On 27 September, the Aliw Theater in Pasay City will come alive with the sweeping melodies of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky as the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Dancing with Tchaikovsky. The evening performance, starting at 7:30 p.m., is presented by the MSO Foundation Inc. and Standard Insurance, in partnership with EastWest Bank.

The program will feature three of the Russian composer’s celebrated works. The Festival Coronation March (1883), written for the coronation of Tsar Alexander III, will open the concert with triumphant brass fanfares and regal grandeur. Also included is The Variations on a Rococo Theme (1877), a lyrical homage to Mozart, balancing grace, virtuosity, and soaring melodies. Finally, the Sleeping Beauty Suite (1889) will bring the magic of the ballet stage to the concert hall, with its elegant waltzes and enchanting character dances.

Guiding the MSO for this concert is Russian guest conductor Alexander Vikulov, a maestro whose international career has brought him to the Vienna State Opera, Finnish National Opera, Seoul Arts Center, and Teatro Regio di Torino. Joining him is cello prodigy Damodar Das Castillo, an MSJO–Standard Insurance scholar and top prizewinner in major competitions across Europe, including in Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Vienna.