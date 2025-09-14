LTFRB fetes PBBM’s commuter welfare programs

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Sunday lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for reviving the iconic “Love Bus” and continuing the Libreng Sakay program, saying the initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to commuter welfare.

The Love Bus, which first launched in the 1970s, made its official return Saturday to coincide with Marcos’ 68th birthday.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo E. Guadiz III said the relaunch of the bus service not only brings back memories of affordable and efficient travel but also addresses the need for safe and reliable public transport.

“President Marcos’ vision through the Love Bus reflects his deep concern for the comfort, convenience, and dignity of our riding public,” Guadiz said.

To recall, Marcos said that the new fleet of electric buses would help ease the burden on commuters and reduce air pollution.

“Please support our new Love Bus to help you save on fare, save a little, reduce traffic, reduce pollution since it’s electric, and this is also a big help for our situation here in Metro Manila,” Marcos said during the relaunch.

The new buses are part of the Persons with Disabilities — Electric Transportation Service Project, a pilot program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Each bus is equipped with ramps and other accessibility features. Persons with disabilities and senior citizens can ride the buses for free.

Meantime, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the project is a partnership with Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines. It aims to provide grants to persons with disabilities who are members of SLP associations, giving them the opportunity to purchase disability-friendly electric vehicles.

Guadiz also highlighted the Libreng Sakay program, which offers free rides along the EDSA Carousel route, calling it a “lifeline for workers, students, and ordinary citizens.”

He said both the Love Bus and Libreng Sakay programs complement the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program.

“Transport reform is not only about modernizing vehicles but also about giving Filipinos hope and relief,” Guadiz said.