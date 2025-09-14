Legarda named only 5th Filipino Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow

Senator Loren Legarda has been named the 83rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, becoming the fifth Filipino to receive the prestigious distinction since the program was established in 1991 to honor Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) is a private, non-political, and non-profit initiative that invites outstanding global leaders to Singapore to share their expertise and insights.

The Fellowship recognizes individuals whose work significantly contributes to national development and international understanding.

Legarda’s selection to the Fellowship recognizes her decades-long commitment to environmental protection, climate resilience, cultural preservation, and public service.

A four-term senator and a staunch advocate for sustainable development, Legarda joins an elite roster of international statesmen, thought leaders, and innovators who have participated in the program.

During her visit to Singapore under the LKYEF, Legarda engaged in high-level meetings with key government officials, including a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

She also held discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Trade Relations Grace Fu.

A major highlight of her visit was a public lecture delivered at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, organized in collaboration with its Philippine Studies Programme and Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme.

In her lecture, Legarda emphasized the urgent need for climate action, regional cooperation, and the importance of cultural heritage in building resilient societies.

“I am deeply honored to join a distinguished roster of leaders who have contributed to national progress and international goodwill,” Legarda said.

“This Fellowship is an opportunity to exchange ideas on governance, sustainability, and resilience. I carry with me the stories of the Filipino people, and I look forward to learning from Singapore’s vision while also sharing our own experiences in climate action and cultural resilience,” she added.

Legarda’s inclusion in the LKYEF further cements the deepening bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Singapore, particularly in the areas of sustainable development, climate cooperation, education, and ASEAN regional partnerships.

Her participation is expected to enhance ongoing dialogues and foster collaborative initiatives that align with ASEAN’s goals for a greener, more inclusive, and resilient future.

Since its inception, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship has hosted leaders from over 40 countries, reflecting Singapore’s commitment to fostering meaningful global connections and cross-border collaboration.