Legarda marks new milestone

Senator Loren Legarda has been named the 83rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, making her the fifth Filipino to receive the honor since the program began in 1991.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship is a private, non-political initiative that invites global leaders to Singapore to share their expertise and the fellowship recognizes individuals whose work contributes significantly to national development and international understanding.

Legarda was selected for her decades-long commitment to environmental protection, climate resilience, cultural preservation, and public service.

During her visit to Singapore, she met with top government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Legarda also gave a public lecture at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, where she stressed the urgent need for climate action, regional cooperation and the importance of cultural heritage in building resilient societies.

“I am deeply honored to join a distinguished roster of leaders who have contributed to national progress and international goodwill,” Legarda said.

“This Fellowship is an opportunity to exchange ideas on governance, sustainability, and resilience. I carry with me the stories of the Filipino people, and I look forward to learning from Singapore’s vision while also sharing our own experiences in climate action and cultural resilience,” she added.

Legarda’s inclusion in the fellowship is expected to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Singapore, particularly in sustainable development, climate cooperation and education.