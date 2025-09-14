Lacson slams ‘faky breaky news’ on alleged Senate counter-coup

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Sunday debunked claims of a supposed Senate counter-coup, calling it "faky breaky news."

In a post, Lacson said the report "intends to deceive and confuse," adding that it also "underestimates the intelligence of the new Senate majority block."

"Malevolent, underhanded, foul, and desperate. Kung may song na 'Achy Breaky Hearts,' eto naman -- 'Faky Breaky News'," he said.

The post in question was published by "OneTV Philippines" on Saturday night, 13 September, with the caption: "BREAKING: Another Regodon (sic) in the Senate?" It claimed that "Senate Minority Leader Allan (sic) Peter Cayetano secures numbers for Senate presidency — a reliable source tells OneTV Philippines."

According to its Facebook page, "OneTV Philippines" describes itself as "a Digital News Network Globally-Based in Davao City and Pagadian City." Its YouTube channel, as of writing, has fewer than 2,000 subscribers.

Lacson stressed that there is a proper and professional way to initiate a leadership change in the chamber.

"The proper and professional way is to call or approach the Senate president, inform and show him the resolution signed by at least 13 senators, then the sitting Senate President resigns at the opening of the session, not through a media outlet, whether nationally recognized or obscure," he explained.

A leadership shakeup already took place in the Senate on Sept. 8, where then minority leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III was elected Senate President.

Lacson was elected Senate President Pro Tempore in the same reorganization, replacing Senator Jinggoy Estrada. He also replaced Senator Rodante Marcoleta as chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.