Lacson backs expanded ICI mandate, pushes for full transparency

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday welcomed the expanded coverage of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which now includes all infrastructure projects—not just flood control — under its oversight.

In a statement Sunday, Lacson said the broadened mandate is a “most welcome development” that will help ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of government-funded infrastructure programs.

He also expressed hope that the sumbongsapangulo.ph website — originally created for citizen feedback and whistleblowing on flood control projects—would be updated to reflect the same broader scope.

“Better yet, the website can be made more valuable to taxpayers by including data on funding for all infrastructure projects of all agencies, from the National Expenditure Program to the General Appropriations Act,” Lacson said, adding that it should also reveal the names of proponents of congressional amendments or insertions, and track the full life cycle of projects, from planning to implementation to completion.

“And yes, complete with geotagging, please,” he emphasized, underscoring the need for real-time public monitoring and geo-referenced data for full transparency.

Push to institutionalize ICI

Lacson also highlighted pending bills in both chambers of Congress seeking to institutionalize the ICI as a permanent body with robust investigative powers, patterned after international anti-corruption agencies such as Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

“It is long in coming,” Lacson remarked, pointing to the need for a strong, independent body that can effectively deter corruption in the country’s infrastructure spending.

The proposed institutionalization of the ICI comes amid ongoing investigations over alleged misuse of infrastructure funds and the opacity of certain congressional insertions in the national budget.

Lacson, known for his long-standing advocacy against pork barrel politics and corruption in public works projects, said empowering watchdog mechanisms like the ICI is crucial to restoring trust in government spending.