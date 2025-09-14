Kyline Alcantara thanks Ricky Lee for inspiration

Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara expressed her heartfelt gratitude to National Artist Ricky Lee after being chosen to read a part of his latest book.

In a Facebook post, Kyline shared how much Ricky Lee’s works have inspired her, not only as a reader but as an artist learning from stories that mirror society and the human spirit.

“Isang karangalan po na mapili at mabasa ang isang parte ng inyong aklat, Sir Ricky Lee. Bilang isang mambabasa, napakalaking inspirasyon po para sa akin ang inyong mga akda… Isa po kayong huwaran na patuloy kong titingalain at paghuhugutan ng inspirasyon,” she wrote.

Ricky Lee, widely regarded as one of the country’s greatest storytellers, continues to shape generations of artists and readers with his powerful narratives.