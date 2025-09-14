Kim Chiu claps back at basher

Kim Chiu got herself wittingly bashed after she made the mistake of pronouncing the name of IV of Spades when they recently guested on It’s Showtime.

In the interview portion, Chiu called the group "Ayy Bee of Spades."

An X handler, @Sarcastic Risen/ sarcastic_ph8, relentlessly bashed Chiu for her gaffe.

The It’s Showtime host didn’t let it slide and immediately clapped back on X.

“Let me just clear this out. Bilang mahilig ata tong acct na to sa “clout.” (Just as this account is fond of clout). Honest mistake, di ko talaga sila kilala (I really don’t know them). Kung naitama ko ‘yung pangalan nila. May magbabago ba? Mababalik ba satin yung ninakaw na TAX natin (If I have corrected their names, will it change anything? Will they return the money the tax robbed us)? I think there are many more problems in the Philippines now than this…,” she trailed off.

“This will be the last time I answer this. Right now, there are far bigger problems in our country and even in our own lives than nitpicking on small things like this,” she added, lamenting that her surname is often “misspelled as CHUI instead of CHIU,” but she never made it an issue.

“Ang hirap sa iba, instead of lifting each other, we pull one another down. Crab mentality,” she noted.

Chiu felt that there were far bigger reasons to make one’s voice heard.

“I hope that we all help each other to make progress for all. Your voice is needed there, in the real fight, in the real problem. In the real opponent. Be considerate. Be kind,” she finally said.

From outing to body shaming

Erstwhile actor of starlet proportion Robby Tarroza is relentlessly bashing Senator Jinggoy Estrada on his Facebook account.