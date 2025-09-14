Kim Chiu claps back at basher

Kim Chiu got herself wittingly bashed after she made the mistake of pronouncing the name of IV of Spades when they recently guested on It’s Showtime.
In the interview portion, Chiu called the group "Ayy Bee of Spades."
An X handler, @Sarcastic Risen/ sarcastic_ph8, relentlessly bashed Chiu for her gaffe.
The It’s Showtime host didn’t let it slide and immediately clapped back on X.
“Let me just clear this out. Bilang mahilig ata tong acct na to sa “clout.” (Just as this account is fond of clout). Honest mistake, di ko talaga sila kilala (I really don’t know them). Kung naitama ko ‘yung pangalan nila. May magbabago ba? Mababalik ba satin yung ninakaw na TAX natin (If I have corrected their names, will it change anything? Will they return the money the tax robbed us)? I think there are many more problems in the Philippines now than this…,” she trailed off.
“This will be the last time I answer this. Right now, there are far bigger problems in our country and even in our own lives than nitpicking on small things like this,” she added, lamenting that her surname is often “misspelled as CHUI instead of CHIU,” but she never made it an issue.
“Ang hirap sa iba, instead of lifting each other, we pull one another down. Crab mentality,” she noted.
Chiu felt that there were far bigger reasons to make one’s voice heard.
“I hope that we all help each other to make progress for all. Your voice is needed there, in the real fight, in the real problem. In the real opponent. Be considerate. Be kind,” she finally said.
From outing to body shaming
Erstwhile actor of starlet proportion Robby Tarroza is relentlessly bashing Senator Jinggoy Estrada on his Facebook account.
Initially threatening to expose Estrada’s “double life,” Tarroza minced no words in sullying Estrada’s reputation without offering any resibo (receipt).
Now, he has resorted to body shaming in his recent Facebook post, as if he was never once a bloated personality. He even boasted that his father is “very close” to US President Donald Trump Jr.
“THIS IS ALL I CAN TELL YOU JINGGOY BABOY. My family is not poor and never corrupt! In the USA, MY FATHER IS A FED and very close to Donald Trump Jr.!” he wrote, sort of saying he’s untouchable.
Aside from Estrada, Tarroza threatened to out gays in the government.
“Hoy Pilipinas, di pa ako tapos! Madami pang natitirang bakla diyan sa gobyerno! Keep me alive, and I will reveal. Dami na kasi death threats! (Hey Philippines, I’m not done yet. There are still so many gays in government. There are so many death threats),” he wrote.
Tarroza hinted that Estrada has already learned about his aria against the senator, but he refused to retaliate on social media.
That’s the best way to attack a publicity-hungry has-been.
Why ABS-CBN’s return to free TV is 100 percent fake news
Of late, there have been posts circulating online announcing ABS-CBN’s imminent return to free TV.
Rappler’s Fact Check has already disputed this claim, reminding netizens that ABS-CBN’s franchise remains unrenewed, and its previous frequencies have already been assigned to other broadcasters.
The media outlet also cited ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak’s statement in June 2025, saying that the company has no plans to return to free TV.
Viewers can continue enjoying its programs through Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, its streaming service iWant and partner networks and streaming providers.