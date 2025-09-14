Actress Bubbles Paraiso is living proof that it pays to be a triathlete, proving that speed is more than what it takes in times of crisis.

Parasol posted on her Facebook account, Friday, 12 September, an incident where running saved the night.

“So last night after coming from a b’day party, a friend dropped me home and upon entering my lobby, I opened my bag and realized my phone wasn’t there. I froze, in my head I was like “did I leave it in the car? Did I leave it in the party? How will I message anyone if they saw it? How will I transfer all my data to a new one? Omg I have so much saved important info in there!” she wrote.

“I turned around and of course the car was no longer there. I mean, of course they left as soon as I stepped out,” she added.

By instinct, Paraiso “did what any other (tri)athlete would’ve done in that situation: I RAN. In my dress, heels, holding on to my bag. I chased the car hoping I would catch it . And I did.”

“800 meters later, I was beside the car as they slowed down for a hump and I knocked on the window and everyone in the car was shocked,” she added.

“This is what we train for, really,” she mused.

Oh, by the way, Paraiso ran wearing a pair of silver boots with three-inch heels.