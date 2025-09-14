Isuzu Mu-X makes long, scenic drive in Palawan

Isuzu Philippines Corporation is considered as a veteran in media drives in Palawan.
We first experienced driving in the beautiful province back in 2006 using the Isuzu Crosswind.
The roads there were a combination of concrete, rocky and muddy surfaces but the Crosswind pulled through with aplomb from Puerto Princesa City to Taytay town which was the jumpoff point for the one-hour boat ride to Club Noah Resort.
We even got to stop at the then Vietnamese Refugee Processing Center for a taste of authentic Vietnamese Phoa noodles and French bread during the six-hour drive. This was followed by the Isuzu Mu-X drives in 2014 and 2016. Those drives were highlighted by visits to Crocodile Farm, Underground River, Mangrove Farm, Bakers Hill and Calauit Island, to name a few.
Accommodations then were at Sheridan Hotel in Sabang Bay and Two Season Resort in Busuanga.
Recently, we joined another drive called “Beyond the Horizon: Isuzu Mu‑X Redefines Long and Scenic Driving in Palawan” using the 2025 Isuzu Mu-X.
The unforgettable journey, on board four Isuzu Mu‑X, brought us to a scenic 270-kilometer test drive from Puerto Princesa to El Nido, Palawan.
IPC executives, motoring journalists and social media influencers explored one of the country’s most iconic destinations — showcasing how the Mu‑X transforms every road trip into a luxurious lifestyle experience.
“The 2025 Isuzu Mu‑X is our most advanced model to date. It’s equipped with exceptional performance, advanced safety, and everyday conveniences that are ideal for busy professionals and families alike. What better way to demonstrate its capabilities than through a drive across one of the most beautiful parts of the Philippines?” IPC president Mikio Tsukui said.
Whether coasting along Palawan’s coastal highways or winding through lush mountain curves, the 2025 Isuzu Mu-X delivered a ride that was both powerful and serene.
Its 4JJ3‑TCX engine, producing 188 hp and 450 N-m of Max Torque, gave drivers effortless control across varied terrains. With adaptive cruise control and refined handling, every kilometer felt less like a drive and more like a curated travel experience.
I was a rear passenger for most of the seven-hour drive and took on the wheel in the last 1.5 hours on the way to Seda Hotel in El Nido.
Inside, the Isuzu Mu‑X offers a premium experience that’s made for exploring.
The spacious seven-seater layout is perfect for families or groups of friends headed to a weekend escape.
With ample legroom, luggage space, and even well-placed cup holders, the SUV supports both utility and leisure. The roomy, modern interior makes it easy to relax — even with the stunning scenery outside pulling your attention.
I must say this was one of the rare times I took the rear seat which I consider as the best seat in the house. I could read or send messages from my cell phone, take photos of selected views, have snacks from the items provided by our host and take short naps with music from the Smart Carplay or Android auto courtesy of our colleague Ryan Hebron and Tsusihiro Kojima, the IPC vice president of Sales.
The SUV’s 10.1-inch infotainment monitor also flashed the route maps or Waze going to our destination.
Kojima said long-distance drives are a way of testing what Isuzu vehicles are made of. He expressed his appreciation for the stories shared by media partners.
“Isuzu is not just a brand but is also a partner of the lives of families and businesses,” he said.
I drove at around 5 p.m. onward and enjoyed the well-balanced power and torque of the Mu-X.
When it was dark already, the SUVs powerful headlamps were a big help as we negotiated several two-lane mountain passes.
The advanced driver assist system or ADAS’ occasional lane departure alerts were helpful as it kept me cautious about maintaining my lane, especially during intermittent rains.
Our second day in El Nido was full of adventure. A yacht brought us to different beaches. We explored a few of the 1,780 islands of Palawan.
It rained during dinner time at Seda but it did not stop us from sharing our stories and how the Mu-X safely brought us to this adventure.