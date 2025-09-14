Isuzu Mu-X makes long, scenic drive in Palawan

Isuzu Philippines Corporation is considered as a veteran in media drives in Palawan.

We first experienced driving in the beautiful province back in 2006 using the Isuzu Crosswind.

The roads there were a combination of concrete, rocky and muddy surfaces but the Crosswind pulled through with aplomb from Puerto Princesa City to Taytay town which was the jumpoff point for the one-hour boat ride to Club Noah Resort.

We even got to stop at the then Vietnamese Refugee Processing Center for a taste of authentic Vietnamese Phoa noodles and French bread during the six-hour drive. This was followed by the Isuzu Mu-X drives in 2014 and 2016. Those drives were highlighted by visits to Crocodile Farm, Underground River, Mangrove Farm, Bakers Hill and Calauit Island, to name a few.

Accommodations then were at Sheridan Hotel in Sabang Bay and Two Season Resort in Busuanga.

Recently, we joined another drive called “Beyond the Horizon: Isuzu Mu‑X Redefines Long and Scenic Driving in Palawan” using the 2025 Isuzu Mu-X.

The unforgettable journey, on board four Isuzu Mu‑X, brought us to a scenic 270-kilometer test drive from Puerto Princesa to El Nido, Palawan.