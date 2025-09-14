Hyundai Venue returns, starts at P778K

On the outside, the crossover sticks with a boxy profile and bold details that help it stand out in the subcompact crowd. It features a large 3D-pattern grille, static bending headlights, and LED taillights with a distinctive design. The top variant rolls on 17-inch two-tone alloys, while the lower trims get smaller wheels. Four colors are available: Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Denim Blue and Ecotronic Gray Pearl.

The Venue balances simplicity with modern connectivity. All models come with an 8-inch infotainment display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The GL MT uses a 3.5-inch instrument display, while the automatic trims get a larger 4.2-inch screen. The GLS adds extras like push-button start, leatherette seats, ABS, stability control, and a rear camera. Two USB charging ports are fitted up front for convenience.

“The return of the Hyundai Venue reaffirms HMPH’s commitment to making the Hyundai ownership experience more within reach, while maintaining the brand’s renowned quality and reliability. At the same time, we also answer our customers’ demands by bringing back this notable nameplate. We are proud to reintroduce this vehicle, which offers the right balance of premium features, trusted engineering, and smart value, which we think is the perfect blend for the modern Filipino — especially those who wish to join the Hyundai family for the first time. We at HMPH believe that this is the car that can take you to your next life milestone and goal, through every journey,” said Cecil Capacete, HMPH managing director.

The Venue will be sold in three variants. The entry-level 1.6 GL with a 6-speed manual is priced at P778,000, while the GL with a 6-speed automatic goes for P898,000. Topping the range is the 1.6 GLS with a 6-speed automatic, which comes in at P998,000.