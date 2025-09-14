How we spent a day inside Villar City’s Lifestyle Core

It was an early start in Makati at 7 a.m., when the city was already bustling with the normal daily rhythm. After picking up two colleagues in Las Piñas, we arrived at the Brittany Hotel at 9 a.m.
Brittany, with its sleek and modern design, was more than just a stopover; it felt like a soft reset. The lobby greeted us with clean lines, curated art and a quiet elegance that immediately made us move at a leisurely pace. Its rooms exuded serene luxury — plush linens, calming neutrals, and thoughtful touches that made it feel personal, not just polished.
But what impressed us most was the feeling that this was only the beginning of the journey.
When we stepped outdoors, we realized there is so much more in the area. One of the highlights is a visit to Villar City’s pulsating heart, the Evia Lifestyle Centre.
Where leisure meets lifestyle
Evia is not your typical mall. When I entered the Atrium, I was met by lush greenery and beautiful scenery, almost like walking through an indoor park.
Then there’s the Piazza, with its spectacular sky ceiling that changes with the light, providing a dreamy setting for a leisurely walk or an elegant meal. The courtyard was alive with events and thematic activities, making the visit unique.
What distinguishes Evia is its atmosphere. It does not feel rushed or busy; rather, it encourages you to slow down and savor the moment.
Coffee, conversations and calm
After a bit of roaming, we made our way to one of Evia’s most charming spots — the Coffee Project x Fully Booked collaboration.
Between the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, the warmth of its interiors, and shelves stacked with books, it was easy to lose track of time. We found ourselves lingering longer than planned, chatting over lattes and flipping through pages, soaking in the rare balance of calm and creativity.
What makes this space even more magical are the little design details that speak straight to the soul of every bookworm. There are so many quotes about coffee and literature tucked into corners and walls—each one a gentle nudge to pause, reflect, and savor the moment.
One section even features books arranged so artfully that, when viewed together, they form an image—like a mosaic made of stories. It’s pure heaven. And of course, it’s so Instagrammable that resisting a photo op? Impossible.
Shopping and everyday ease
No lifestyle destination is complete without a little retail therapy, and Evia knows how to deliver. From everyday essentials to fashion-forward finds, it’s got all the bases covered.
Even errands feel elevated at The Atrium, where lush greenery and open, airy architecture turn a routine mall run into a moment of calm and indulgence.
And when it’s time to switch gears from shopping to unwinding, Evia’s Vista Cinemas offers the perfect escape.
As the proud home of Southeast Asia’s first IMAX with Laser, it’s not just a movie — it’s a full-on cinematic experience. One that firmly places Evia in the spotlight as more than just a mall, but a true entertainment haven.
A glimpse of the future with Villar City
What fascinated us the most was not Evia itself, but the larger image that it represented. Villar City, under the visionary leadership of businessman Manny Villar, is redefining the new way of living. Its districts, each with its own character, are linked by one particular visionary concept: “cities within cities.” Here, the economy, the ecology, and ordinary life are all intertwined. Evia, which is committed to the arts and culture, exemplifies this ideal perfectly. It is more than just a leisure destination; it is a lifestyle statement.
More than a day trip
It became evident by the end of the fun that this was not a typical out-of-town mall trip.
The day offered us a peek of how Villar City is subtly rewriting the future’s map, from the 7 a.m. trip out of Makati to the elegance of the Brittany Hotel to the serene yet lively energy of Evia.
And for us, it was about experiencing a new form of city life that combines convenience and creativity, pleasure and meaning, rather than merely crossing off a destination.