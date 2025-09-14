How we spent a day inside Villar City’s Lifestyle Core

It was an early start in Makati at 7 a.m., when the city was already bustling with the normal daily rhythm. After picking up two colleagues in Las Piñas, we arrived at the Brittany Hotel at 9 a.m.

Brittany, with its sleek and modern design, was more than just a stopover; it felt like a soft reset. The lobby greeted us with clean lines, curated art and a quiet elegance that immediately made us move at a leisurely pace. Its rooms exuded serene luxury — plush linens, calming neutrals, and thoughtful touches that made it feel personal, not just polished.

But what impressed us most was the feeling that this was only the beginning of the journey.

When we stepped outdoors, we realized there is so much more in the area. One of the highlights is a visit to Villar City’s pulsating heart, the Evia Lifestyle Centre.

Where leisure meets lifestyle

Evia is not your typical mall. When I entered the Atrium, I was met by lush greenery and beautiful scenery, almost like walking through an indoor park.

Then there’s the Piazza, with its spectacular sky ceiling that changes with the light, providing a dreamy setting for a leisurely walk or an elegant meal. The courtyard was alive with events and thematic activities, making the visit unique.