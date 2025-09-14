Honda’s smart scooter

Media riders and moto vloggers who joined the Honda PCXceptional Ride discovered that the all-new PCX160 is designed to make long days on a scooter feel effortless. The group rolled out from the Honda Safety Driving Center in Parañaque and headed to Tanay’s winding roads, a route that mixes city streets, climbs, and open stretches. It was a good test for comfort, control, and real-world features you actually use.
Two variants that joined the ride are the Standard and the RoadSync type. Both share the same 157cc liquid-cooled eSP+ engine, and that motor showed steady pull on uphill sections and clean throttle response when overtaking.
On the RoadSync type, the Anti-Lock Braking System made stops steady even on slippery roads, while the Honda Selectable Torque Control kept the rear tire stable during hard acceleration. The twin shock rear suspension with subtanks handled bumps well and kept the scooter steady. Riders on the Standard type also felt secure with the Combi Brake System working on both wheels, especially during sudden braking. Everyone felt the scooter stayed stable even when the road conditions changed.
The new all-LED lights give it a sharper style and make it stand out in low light. Riders talked about the colors, too. The RoadSync type comes in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Fadeless White, while the Standard type has Vortex Red Metallic, Pearl Fadeless White, and Matte Bullet Silver. The designs are not flashy. They look clean and neat, which fits a scooter meant for daily use and weekend rides.
Living with the bike is just as important as how it rides, and this is where the PCX160’s small features make a difference. The Honda Smart Key makes starting easy and comes with an immobilizer for extra security when parked. The USB Type-C port keeps phones charged for maps and music, while the 30-liter luggage box has enough space for jackets and small bags. These details may seem minor, but on a long day out, they make the ride more convenient and less of a hassle.
Tech fans gravitated to the RoadSync type’s connected features. Once paired, Honda RoadSync gave turn-by-turn navigation plus easy control of calls, messages, and music. It was all handled by a left-hand multi-function switch and voice prompts, so hands stayed where they should. The 5-inch TFT display was clear under noon sun and readable in shade, which is half the battle with screens. A simple passing light switch was a small but appreciated detail when lining up overtakes.
The ride wrapped up in Tanay with snacks and the usual post-ride debrief, the kind where people compare notes on the same road, same corners, and how the bike behaved when they weren’t thinking too hard about it. The mood was light, and the general sense was that the PCX160 does the quiet work well. It is not trying to be dramatic. It just makes commutes and weekend loops less tiring. As Honda’s Apple Magaling put it, the goal is to elevate the riding experience for more Filipinos, and this event was a straightforward way to show how the scooter’s features translate outside a spec sheet.
The Standard type is at P133,400, while the RoadSync type lists at P154,900. Units are available at Honda dealerships nationwide. If you want the basics covered with a little tech on top, the Standard makes sense. If you like the safety net of ABS and HSTC plus the connectivity suite, the RoadSync type is the pick. Either way, the PCX160 feels like the kind of scooter you choose because it makes everyday rides feel easy and longer rides feel less like work.