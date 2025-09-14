Honda’s smart scooter

Living with the bike is just as important as how it rides, and this is where the PCX160’s small features make a difference. The Honda Smart Key makes starting easy and comes with an immobilizer for extra security when parked. The USB Type-C port keeps phones charged for maps and music, while the 30-liter luggage box has enough space for jackets and small bags. These details may seem minor, but on a long day out, they make the ride more convenient and less of a hassle.

Tech fans gravitated to the RoadSync type’s connected features. Once paired, Honda RoadSync gave turn-by-turn navigation plus easy control of calls, messages, and music. It was all handled by a left-hand multi-function switch and voice prompts, so hands stayed where they should. The 5-inch TFT display was clear under noon sun and readable in shade, which is half the battle with screens. A simple passing light switch was a small but appreciated detail when lining up overtakes.

The ride wrapped up in Tanay with snacks and the usual post-ride debrief, the kind where people compare notes on the same road, same corners, and how the bike behaved when they weren’t thinking too hard about it. The mood was light, and the general sense was that the PCX160 does the quiet work well. It is not trying to be dramatic. It just makes commutes and weekend loops less tiring. As Honda’s Apple Magaling put it, the goal is to elevate the riding experience for more Filipinos, and this event was a straightforward way to show how the scooter’s features translate outside a spec sheet.

The Standard type is at P133,400, while the RoadSync type lists at P154,900. Units are available at Honda dealerships nationwide. If you want the basics covered with a little tech on top, the Standard makes sense. If you like the safety net of ABS and HSTC plus the connectivity suite, the RoadSync type is the pick. Either way, the PCX160 feels like the kind of scooter you choose because it makes everyday rides feel easy and longer rides feel less like work.