Hide and seek

The YouTube channel “Survival Games TV,” a digital reality competition/challenge series, saw one of its contestants survive the outdoors for 18 hours in a recent episode.

However, the woman survivor got a little help from rescuers as she was reported missing on the emergency hotline 911 on 6 September while competing in the show.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and several local fire departments launched a search for the 36-year-old Californian who left the show’s base camp on 5 September to look for water in the Pigeon River State Forest, ABC News reported.

When the woman failed to return, the show’s crew searched for her to no avail, so 911 was called at 5 a.m. the next day.

A helicopter camera spotted the woman in the dense forest at 10:40 a.m. and rescuers arrived to guide her out of the woods.

Meanwhile, a leader of the indigenous Yine community in Peru’s Amazon rainforest expressed alarm over their sightings of members of another tribe in their village of Nueva Oceania, CNN reported.

Enrique Añez was referring to Mashco Piro members whom they don’t want to have contact with. Anez added they also don’t want workers from a logging company that are building a bridge in the area to see the Mashco Piro tribe members.

The bridge could give outsiders easier access to the Mashco Piro tribe’s territory, which could expose them to disease and conflict, Survival International, which advocates for indigenous rights, warned, according to CNN.

The Mashco Piro are among the world’s largest uncontacted tribes, CNN adds. Outsiders avoid interacting with any of them to protect their culture and health as they lack immunity from common diseases. Catching even colds can be fatal to them.

The tribe itself regards outsiders in their territory as threats and has previously killed loggers trespassing on their land.