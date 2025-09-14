Handog ng Pangulo delivers loans, cash aid, and healthcare to Kapampangans

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The "Handog ng Pangulo" program, commemorating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 68th birthday, drew thousands of Kapampangans over the weekend and significantly boosted livelihoods across Pampanga.

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda emphasized the program's impact, noting its focus on empowering individuals and small businesses through direct aid and opportunities.

During the event, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, vulnerable sectors received targeted support. The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) distributed P10,000 cash gifts to 70 senior citizens under the Expanded Centenarians Act, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended P15,000 in financial assistance to 30 beneficiaries of its Sustainable Livelihood Program, reinforcing social safety nets.

Healthcare access was also prioritized, with the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program offering free medical assessments and consultations for ophthalmic, surgical, and OB-Gyne cases. Complementing this was the LAB For All Mobile Clinic, providing essential X-ray and ECG services directly to the community.

In terms of environmental stewardship, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) turned over 5,000 seedlings of bamboo and fruit-bearing trees to local governments, promoting ecological balance and sustainable resources. Additional community services included a Kadiwa Market from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), allowance distribution from TESDA, free haircuts, and various on-site assistance booths, all designed to bring essential services closer to the people.

To support local businesses and entrepreneurship, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Small Business Corporation (SBC) provided P6.4 million in loans and P15,000 livelihood kits to help individuals start or grow small businesses.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) disbursed P1.39 million in TUPAD payouts to 254 workers and supported 29 young individuals through the Government Internship Program (GIP). Additionally, 25 former 4Ps beneficiaries received P400,000 worth of livelihood packages to help them transition out of poverty.

"This program is about giving Kapampangans the tools they need to succeed," the governor said in Tagalog. "Mula sa tulong pinansyal hanggang sa mga livelihood kits, tinitiyak natin na may suporta ang ating mga kababayan para makapagtaguyod ng mas magandang buhay."

Pineda thanked the President for his commitment to the province.

The "Handog ng Pangulo" program demonstrates a commitment to fostering economic stability and improving the lives of Filipino families by providing tangible support and opportunities.