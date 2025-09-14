‘Handog ng Pangulo’ boosts Pampanga livelihood

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Thousands of residents of Pampanga received aid from the government over the weekend as part of the “Handog ng Pangulo” program, which commemorated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 68th birthday.

Held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, the event provided support to various sectors, including financial assistance, livelihood programs and health services.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said the program focused on empowering individuals and small businesses through direct aid and opportunities.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens distributed P10,000 cash gifts to 70 senior citizens under the Expanded Centenarians Act, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development gave P15,000 in financial assistance to 30 beneficiaries of its Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program offered free medical assessments for ophthalmic, surgical, and OB-Gyne cases. The LAB For All Mobile Clinic also provided X-Ray and ECG services.

In a move toward environmental sustainability, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources turned over 5,000 seedlings of bamboo and fruit-bearing trees to local governments.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Small Business Corporation provided P6.4 million in loans and P15,000 in livelihood kits to help individuals start or grow small businesses.

The Department of Labor and Employment disbursed P1.39 million to 254 workers and supported 29 young individuals through the Government Internship Program, as at least 25 former 4Ps beneficiaries also received P400,000 worth of livelihood packages to help them transition out of poverty.

“This program is about giving Kapampangans the tools they need to succeed,” Pineda said. “From financial assistance to livelihood kits, we are ensuring that our fellow citizens have the support to build a better life.”