Go’s halfway house highlighted by QMMC

A new halfway house at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC), a project supported by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, is seen to relieve the daily struggles of patient companions who travel from distant provinces, according to a hospital official.

Michael Villagomez, head of general services at QMMC, said the facility is a lifeline for those who have nowhere to stay while their loved ones are undergoing treatment.

“I am personally grateful for the presence of our senator, Senator Bong Go. His presence here at our hospital is a great honor,” Villagomez said.

Go was at the hospital Thursday for the blessing and formal opening of the new halfway house. He said the idea for the facility originated years ago in Davao City during the administration of then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte. The new halfway house is the first of its kind in Metro Manila.

Villagomez said the facility is a timely and vital support for patient companions.

“This is a huge help to the companions of our patients, especially those from the provinces who have no place to go home to in Manila,” he said.

Villagomez said his team is ready to maintain the facility, acknowledging that while it adds to their responsibilities, the purpose makes the extra effort worthwhile.

“We in the general services are also ready because we are the ones who will clean this place. It’s extra work, but it’s a big help because we are able to assist our countrymen,” he said.

Go, who is the vice chairperson of the Senate Health and Demography Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, used the occasion to thank hospital staff.

“Don’t thank me, that is my job,” said the lawmaker. “I should be the one to thank you because you have given me a second chance to be of service to you.”