Globe makes Innovania 2025 nationwide to nurture future innovators

With the theme “Cosmic Nexus,” Globe Innovania 2025 convened industry leaders, educators, students, and stakeholders to explore how young minds can contribute to the Philippines’ digital roadmap. Held simultaneously across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the large-scale discovery event showcased the creativity and ideas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learners, reinforcing Globe’s mission to champion STEM education, youth empowerment and inclusive digital growth.

As part of Globe’s program, the initiative focused on engaging students in Electronics and Communications Engineering and Computer Engineering. By exposing them to the latest developments in technology, the program aims to inspire tech students to explore how digital solutions can help advance the country’s economy and communities.

“By providing a platform for student ideas to flourish and go for their dreams, we are investing in the country’s next generation of technology leaders,” said Roche Vandenberghe, chief marketing officer at Globe.

Empowering student innovators

The two-day event gathered more than 100 students from 19 universities and organizations nationwide. Participants joined learning sessions on 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and gamification, followed by an Ideathon where student teams pitched real-world solutions to pressing challenges.

Winning teams received a Cubikit and mentorship from Cubicore, enabling them to continue refining their projects with professional guidance.

Beyond the competition, students were also introduced to Globe’s Student Program, which offers immersive learning experiences such as internships, volunteer opportunities, and guided tours of Globe offices and data centers. These initiatives provided them with a clear view of how the country’s largest digital solutions platform operates and innovates at scale.

“Globe Innovania 2025 allowed us to fulfill our mission to evangelize IoT technology to Filipino youth. We are very excited to work on the ideas presented during the IoT Ideathon. This is a crucial step in inspiring students to innovate by deploying real IoT solutions created by themselves,” said Carl Rowan, co-founder of Cubicore.

Celebrating student winners

The IoT Ideathon highlighted breakthrough projects from student innovators who impressed the judges with their creativity and drive to make a difference. The De La Salle University-Google Developer Group team shared that winning the Cubicore Ideathon was a complete surprise, given the level of innovation from other participants.

“It’s a testament to the talent in the Philippine student tech community,” the team said, adding that they are grateful to work with Cubicore and use the Cubikit to bring their idea to life.”

For the PUP-REC Manila team, winning at Globe Innovania 2025 meant more than just recognition, it was a chance to serve.

“We thank Globe for opening doors for innovators like us and Cubicore for equipping us with the Cubikit and mentorship that will help make our vision a reality.”

Meanwhile, the UST Computer Science Society, recipient of the Model Community Award, expressed their gratitude to Globe for recognizing their hard work.

“This achievement marked an unforgettable experience for our team, especially as it was the first experience of its kind for most of our members. We feel truly honored to have received such a prestigious award on our very first endeavor in such a big competition.”

Bridging academia and industry

More than a learning event, Innovania 2025 demonstrated the importance of close collaboration between the academic sector and private industry. By giving students the chance to apply classroom learning to real-world contexts, Globe is helping to close the gap between theory and practice.

The program also strengthens the country’s talent pipeline by equipping future engineers and innovators with the skills and exposure needed to thrive in the digital economy. Through initiatives like Innovania, Globe calls on the youth to #GoForIt, pushing boundaries, turning bold ideas into action, and leading the way toward a more connected, inclusive future.