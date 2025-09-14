GAC Motor builds 35th dealership in Tagum

GAC Motor Philippines is adding another pin on the map, this time in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. The Chinese carmaker, distributed locally by Astara, broke ground on what will soon become its 35th dealership nationwide and its third in the Davao region.

The new outlet will rise in Barangay Libertad, Canocotan, and will be run by Davao Bonifacio Motor Inc. (DBMI), the same group behind GAC’s existing Davao City branch. Construction is set to wrap up by the third quarter of 2026, with the site expected to cater not only to Tagum residents but also to nearby areas such as General Santos.

Once completed, GAC Tagum will feature a 400-square-meter showroom and a 1,000-square-meter service area. It will operate as a full 3S facility, handling sales, service, and spare parts. According to the company, the dealership will follow GAC’s global standards for showrooms and after-sales support.

Executives from both DBMI and Astara were present at the groundbreaking, including DBMI president David Ross Bonifacio, Dealer Principals Andri Ross Recto and Dr. Justine Marie Lucero, Adriana Recto and Astara Philippines representatives.

Luis Torres, country manager of Astara Philippines, said the move reflects their continuing push to make the brand more accessible. “We’re pleased to break ground in yet another progressive location with our trusted partner, Davao Bonifacio Motor Inc. As we continue to expand across the country, our mission remains the same: to bring world-class mobility solutions closer to more Filipino communities through innovation, excellence, and meaningful partnerships.”

For now, GAC’s local lineup includes the Empow sedan, Emzoom crossover, Emkoo compact SUV, GS8 mid-size SUV, and MPVs like the M6 Pro and M8. The brand recently added the Emkoo Hybrid to the mix, aiming to get a slice of the fast-growing hybrid market. All models come with a five-year or 150,000-km warranty, plus a year of 24/7 roadside assistance.