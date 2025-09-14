‘Fuiyoh!’: Uncle Roger weds longtime girlfriend

Social media personality Nigel Ng, better known to fans as Uncle Roger, wed longtime girlfriend, lawyer Sabrina Ahmed, in a lavish ceremony in Sintra, Portugal. The wedding celebration, according to Vogue, lasted three days and featured a mix of the couple’s respective Malaysian and Bengali traditions.

“On July 19th, 2025 I married my best friend,” Ng wrote in a Facebook post. Photos from the wedding showed Ng in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, while Ahmed donned a gown from Vivienne Westwood. The couple were first linked in 2022, with Ng confirming their engagement last year.

Ng first rose to fame under his satirical “Uncle Roger” persona in 2020 when he uploaded a video criticizing Hersha Patel’s recipe for fried rice. In 2024, Ng collaborated with “Lumpia Queen” Abi Marquez, where she shared with him her recipe for cooking Pinoy-style lumpiang shanghai.