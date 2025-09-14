From tradition to trend: Bulacan showcases heritage and contemporary creativity

Bulacan has long been celebrated for its sweets, traditional crafts such as singkaban and borlas de pastillas, crunchy chicharon, and centuries-old churches. Yet beyond these hallmarks of heritage, the province continues to shape its identity as a dynamic hub of arts, culture, and events just north of Manila.

Much of this vibrancy is credited to the efforts of the Provincial Heritage, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office (PHACTO), along with private groups such as the Bulacan Events Suppliers Association (BESA). BESA, in particular, has been instrumental in organizing events in the province and beyond that highlight Bulacan’s culture.

Recently, BESA mounted the ninth edition of “Kasalan at Okasyon,” a three-day celebration at Robinsons Malolos that showcased the province’s creative industry through booth and floral arrangement competitions, culinary displays, and a fashion show.

The artistic floristry contest, held for the first time this year, crowned Ohgan Villafuerte as champion, with Christian de Leon and Patrick Santiago placing second and third.

BESA president Josephine Murillo-Cruz said this was to introduce and promote the talent and artistry of the florists from the province.

In the booth competition, Regine Royo of Art to Inspire (SATI) emerged as winner, followed by Arvin Pingol of Eventistry and Jonas Papa of Bar Fusion.

The event’s highlight was a grand fashion show featuring designers from the town of Hagonoy, who presented a complete wedding entourage. Murillo-Cruz noted that the showcase also aimed to spotlight the creativity of Hagonoy designers, made possible with the support of mayor Charo Sy-Alvarado and vice mayor Jhane de la Cruz.