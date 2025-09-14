Former insurgents wave white flag

Two former members of insurgent groups voluntarily surrendered to police, turning over illegal firearms and ammunition.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office facilitated the surrender of the two women, ages 61 and 55, in Barangay Carmen. Both are residents of Barangay San Jose in the town of Licab.

The 61-year-old, a former member of the Communist Terrorist Group, the SDG, and the AMGL-NE, surrendered an improvised shotgun with two live rounds.

Meantime, the 55-year-old, a former member of the Pambansang Katipunan ng Magsasaka, turned over a .38-caliber revolver with three live rounds.

The surrenderers were received by various local and provincial police units, and the firearms were secured in accordance with police procedures.