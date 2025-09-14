Flying cars and robots steal the show in Munich

Munich, Germany (AFP) — From “flying cars” to robots and self-driving buses, here are some of the innovations spotted at this week’s Munich auto fair, IAA Mobility, one of the world’s biggest:

‘Give cars wings’

Chinese brands showcased their efforts to create “flying cars,” small electric aircraft powered by multiple rotors designed for short journeys.

“We want to give the car wings,” said Wang Tan, co-founder of carmaker Xpeng’s aeronautical unit.

Xpeng’s Land Aircraft Carrier, an electric car that contains a fold-out, two-seat electric aircraft, should go into mass production in 2026 and be on sale in China for less than 2 million yuan ($281,000).

Uses include rescue from locations where access is difficult, such as in heavy traffic or from tall buildings, Wang said.

GAC’s flying car unit Govy, meanwhile, showed off its AirCab, a two-seater self-driving electric aircraft with a top speed of 120 km/h and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

“It is quieter than a helicopter and better meets people’s needs,” Govy spokesperson Li Shuhan said. “It’s also cheaper.”

About 1,500 AirCabs are on order at 1.68 million yuan each.