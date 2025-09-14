FIRE UPDATE: Barangay 105, Happyland, Tondo

As of 8:30 a.m., 14 September 2025 — A fire broke out in Buildings 7 and 8 of Barangay 105, Happyland, Tondo, Manila, on Saturday evening. The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the blaze was first reported at 8:28 p.m. and quickly escalated to Task Force Bravo by 10:53 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 2:46 a.m. and officially declared out at 6:01 a.m., according to the MDRRMO.

Follow-up situation reports from the Manila LGU indicate that around 700 families were affected, with validation still ongoing. Hot meals and water were distributed overnight, and breakfast was served to evacuees this morning.

Evacuation centers were opened at Barangay 105 and 101 covered courts, Vicente Lim Elementary School, and Antonio Villegas High School. The use of school facilities was coordinated with the Schools Division Office of Manila.

Medical teams from the Manila Health Department were deployed to provide assistance at evacuation sites. The Manila Police District also enforced road closures and traffic rerouting along Mel Lopez Boulevard to support emergency operations.