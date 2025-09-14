Film screening to celebrate Philippine Lasallian Peace Month

Alunsina documents the struggles of families and children in an urban settlement severely affected by the government’s stance on drugs. It follows Dalena as she engages with a family whose child has resorted to drawing pictures to cope with the tragedy and again confront the complexities in communicating the violence they have witnessed.

Iiyak ang langit tells the story of Nanay Melinda, who was subjected to oppression in the hands of abusive men — her husband, the policemen, and the former president’s deadly drug war. It follows her journey as part of the Navotas-based Silingan Candlemakers, a non-profit organization which provides relatives of EJK victims a safe space to heal together by creating and selling candles.

The screening will be followed by a talkback session, as well as a special performance in collaboration with the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates. Titled Nais na bukas: Isang pagtatanghal mula sa mga piling kamag-anak ng biktima ng karahasan, it will feature the kin of EJK victims who underwent art therapy and workshop with the Philippine Educational Theater Association.

The entire initiative is spearheaded by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design and the Center for Social Action of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, in partnership with modern heroism collective DAKILA and its Active Vista Center.

The event is free and open to the public. It is slated for 19 September, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the MCAD Multimedia Room, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila. For more information, visit facebook.com/MCADManila and facebook.com/centerforsocialaction.